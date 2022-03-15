New “Turning Red” Avatar Added to Disney+

With the exclusive debut of Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red on Disney+ this past Friday, fans of the film can now change their avatar to that of Mei Lee as the Red Panda on the streaming service.

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.