Teaser Released for March’s Episode of “Disney+: Bridging the Gap”

Disney+ has released a teaser for this month’s episode of their new YouTube series, Disney+: Bridging the Gap.
What’s Happening:
- This month on Bridging the Gap, host Brea Baker sits down with Domee Shi (Director), Lindsey Collins (Producer), Rosalie Chiang (Mei Lee), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Priya) from Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red to discuss the power of coming-of-age narratives.
- In this new YouTube series, Disney+ filmmakers, animators, creatives, and talent will join host Brea Baker to have an open and honest conversation about their lives, careers, and hopes for the future.
- Turning Red is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.
- Check out Alex’s review of Turning Red, which he calls another heartfelt winner from Pixar.
