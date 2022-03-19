Photos – The Galaxy Class Suite Aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is now in full operation at Walt Disney World and the Laughing Place team got to check out a Galaxy Class Suite aboard the Halcyon and we have some photos to share with you.
- First off, upon entering your Galaxy Class Suite, guests are greeted by a welcome package containing some snacks and drinks.
- The view from the room gives guests a glimpse out into space where they can see all kinds of other ships passing by.
- Guests can enjoy the treats from that welcome package with the themed drinkware provided in the room.
- And of course the room features a Cooling Supply Unit, perfect for cooling each and every unit of your supplies.
- The theming of the room carries into every amenity, even things as simple as the phone and the trash.
- And for some more themed in-room communication, check out the video below of D3-O9:
- And while this is a Chandrilan ship, the room offers plenty of the outlets we’re accustomed to on Earth.
- The theming of course carries into the bathroom, where guests will find themed dispensers for their H2O+ body wash, shampoo and conditioner.
- And finally, the Galaxy Class Suite features a queen bed and two wall pull-down beds, sleeping a total of four guests.
- And of course, guests will find more of those outlets next to the bed.
- What does it mean that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience? Here to answer that question are three people who helped create this bold new adventure in a galaxy far, far away: Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge and Creative Director Cory Rouse from Walt Disney Imagineering, and Mikhael Tara Garver, director of immersive experiences for this audacious project.