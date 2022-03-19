Photos – The Galaxy Class Suite Aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is now in full operation at Walt Disney World and the Laughing Place team got to check out a Galaxy Class Suite aboard the Halcyon and we have some photos to share with you.

First off, upon entering your Galaxy Class Suite, guests are greeted by a welcome package containing some snacks and drinks.

The view from the room gives guests a glimpse out into space where they can see all kinds of other ships passing by.

Guests can enjoy the treats from that welcome package with the themed drinkware provided in the room.

And of course the room features a Cooling Supply Unit, perfect for cooling each and every unit of your supplies.

The theming of the room carries into every amenity, even things as simple as the phone and the trash.

And for some more themed in-room communication, check out the video below of D3-O9:

And while this is a Chandrilan ship, the room offers plenty of the outlets we’re accustomed to on Earth.

The theming of course carries into the bathroom, where guests will find themed dispensers for their H2O+ body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

And finally, the Galaxy Class Suite features a queen bed and two wall pull-down beds, sleeping a total of four guests.

And of course, guests will find more of those outlets next to the bed.

