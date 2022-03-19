Plexiglass Barriers Being Removed From Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World put in many safety protocols when the parks reopened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those was plexiglass barriers between guests and cast members. Disney has started to lessen these restrictions.
What’s Happening:
- According to a cast member they are slowly but surely removing the plexiglass dividers over this last week.
- This is at both the theme parks and resorts.
- Both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California has removed their face covering policies at the theme parks and resorts.
- Recently it was also removed as a requirement to take the Disney Skyliner.
- All Guests two and up are still required to wear a face-covering on all Disney buses and monorails. This is because it is considered public transportation.
- There are still hand sanitizer stations all around the parks and resorts. Walt Disney World strongly encourages guests to use them.
- All social distancing markers have been removed in queue lines, restaurants, gift shops, etc.
- You are still required to make a Park Pass Reservation to get into Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.
This was shared on our Twitter, LaughingPlace.com.
According to #CastMembers, slowly but surely over the last week plexiglass dividers at #WaltDisneyWorld are coming down at #merchandise locations around the resort, including #EPCOT! pic.twitter.com/LpANPAPMGz
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 18, 2022
Other Disney Park Policies:
- Here in the United States, COVID-19 restriction guidelines are much less strict. At Hong Kong Disneyland the parks have remained closed and will reopen on April 20th, 2022.
- Although hugs are still not allowed for characters here in the United States, at Disneyland Paris guests are once again allowed to hug their favorite characters.
- At Disneyland Paris face coverings are also no longer required except for on transportation. They are still recommending them for parades and the nighttime spectacular Disney Illuminations.
- For some time you were also required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to Disneyland Paris but as of March 14th, they have dropped that requirement.