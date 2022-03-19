Plexiglass Barriers Being Removed From Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World put in many safety protocols when the parks reopened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those was plexiglass barriers between guests and cast members. Disney has started to lessen these restrictions.

What’s Happening:

According to a cast member they are slowly but surely removing the plexiglass dividers over this last week.

This is at both the theme parks and resorts.

Both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California has removed their face covering policies at the theme parks and resorts.

Recently it was also removed as a requirement to take the Disney Skyliner.

All Guests two and up are still required to wear a face-covering on all Disney buses and monorails. This is because it is considered public transportation.

There are still hand sanitizer stations all around the parks and resorts. Walt Disney World strongly encourages guests to use them.

All social distancing markers have been removed in queue lines, restaurants, gift shops, etc.

You are still required to make a Park Pass Reservation

This was shared on our Twitter, LaughingPlace.com.

Other Disney Park Policies:

Here in the United States, COVID-19 restriction guidelines are much less strict. At Hong Kong Disneyland the parks have remained closed and will reopen on April 20th, 2022.

Although hugs are still not allowed for characters here in the United States, at Disneyland Paris guests are once again allowed to hug their favorite characters.

At Disneyland Paris face coverings are also no longer required except for on transportation. They are still recommending them for parades and the nighttime spectacular Disney Illuminations.

For some time you were also required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to Disneyland Paris but as of March 14th, they have dropped that requirement.