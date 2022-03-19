Video – Take a Ride on the Batuu Transport Shuttle from the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Guests on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World can take an excursion to Batuu via transport shuttle. Check out some photos and a video of this experience.
- Watch the full round-trip experience in the video below:
- Not seen in the video, water is provided for guests who take the trip to Batuu.
- Guests can take advantage of this off-planet shuttle throughout the day, with the last one leaving at 4 PM.
