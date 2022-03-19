Walt Disney Travel Company Pauses Bookings for Private Ground Transportation to Walt Disney World

New bookings are currently unavailable for private ground transportation to and from Walt Disney World Resort and other surrounding areas. This Walt Disney Travel Company package add-on will be unavailable until further notice.

What’s Happening:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, some existing private ground transportation reservations may be impacted. Affected Guests will receive a phone call if their reservation has been impacted. Guests will be responsible for booking alternative transportation, options include taxis or rideshare services.

Affected Guests will receive a full refund to their original form of payment.

