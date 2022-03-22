Win a Trip Aboard the Disney Wish with the “Good Morning America” Ultimate Cruise Giveaway

Good Morning America and Disney Cruise Line are partnering to make your family vacation wish come true, aboard the enchanting all-new Disney Wish. Good Morning America is hosting a giveaway for the chance for you plus three guests to be among the first to set sail on the Disney Wish!

What’s Happening:

Tell Good Morning America why a vacation aboard the Disney Wish would be a dream come true, and you plus three guests could step aboard and experience enchantment everywhere you turn!

why a vacation aboard the Disney Wish would be a dream come true, and you plus three guests could step aboard and experience enchantment everywhere you turn! 5 Grand Prize Winners will each receive a 3-night Bahamian Disney Cruise Line vacation for 4 people aboard the Disney Wish,Including a 1-night stay at a Walt Disney World

Vacation to be taken between June 28th – July 2nd, 2022.

No Purchase Necessary to enter.

Contest begins 9:00 A.M. ET on March 22nd and ends 11:59 P.M. ET on April 1st.

Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C.

Must be 18 years or older to enter the giveaway.

To enter the Wishes Come True Ultimate Giveaway, visit the link here

More Disney Cruise Line News:

This summer, Disney Cruise Line will welcome the very first guests aboard our newest ship, the Disney Wish. After their first day spent exploring the ship, guests will head to the beautiful Walt Disney Theatre to see an original musical spectacular called Disney Seas the Adventure

Following recently updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Disney Cruise Line has updated their face covering requirements for sailings originating from a U.S. port of departure. As of March 11th, face coverings on Disney Cruise Line will become optional in most indoor locations

For select Disney Magic and Disney Wonder sailings, Disney Cruise Line is extending final payment until 30 days prior to sailing