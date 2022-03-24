Mary Jane Watson Swings into Fortnite

The Classic Spider-Man and Green Goblin have already been part of the Marvel characters available on the popular game Fortnite. Now, Mary Jane Watson is joining the line-up!
What’s Happening:
- The Mary Jane Watson Outfit is now available in the Item Shop with the included Web Shredder Pickaxe! When you’re not shredding for materials, you can put on this guitar as a Back Bling.
- Along with the debut of the Mary Jane Watson outfit, the Green Goblin Set has returned to the Item Shop.
More Marvel News:
- The Sorcerer Supreme and one of Marvel’s most notorious thieves will soon be coming to the island as part of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance.
- During a virtual press conference featuring some of the stars and creators of Marvel’s Moon Knight, director Mohamed Diab said the creative team set the Marvel record for “least photography” during the production of the upcoming Disney+ series.
- “Avengers Forever Infinity Comic #1” launches on Marvel Unlimited on March 23rd! Written by Jason Aaron, with art by Kev Walker and colorist Dean White, this tie-in to the current “Avengers Forever” series expands on the Multiverse Avengers story playing out in comic shops now.