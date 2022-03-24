Mary Jane Watson Swings into Fortnite

The Classic Spider-Man and Green Goblin have already been part of the Marvel characters available on the popular game Fortnite. Now, Mary Jane Watson is joining the line-up!

What’s Happening:

The Mary Jane Watson Outfit is now available in the Item Shop with the included Web Shredder Pickaxe! When you’re not shredding for materials, you can put on this guitar as a Back Bling.

Along with the debut of the Mary Jane Watson outfit, the Green Goblin Set has returned to the Item Shop.

