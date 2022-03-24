“Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” Book Will Trace Luke and Lando’s Quest to Find Exegol

Today, StarWars.com revealed the cover of the forthcoming novel Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, tracing Luke and Lando’s quest to find Exegol in a story set between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and featuring Ochi of Bestoon, the Sith assassin first introduced in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

What’s Happening:

Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is haunted by visions of the dark side, foretelling an ominous secret growing somewhere in the depths of space, on a dead world called Exegol. The disturbance in the Force is undeniable and Luke’s worst fears are confirmed when his old friend Lando Calrissian comes to him with reports of a new Sith menace.

The novel arrives this summer, but today you can read StarWars.com’s first excerpt from the forthcoming title following Luke’s impossible journey from the seeing stone on Tython to the ashy Sith world over on their website

Pre-order Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith by Adam Christopher before it arrives June 28th, 2022.

More Star Wars News: