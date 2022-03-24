Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Get 3 Months of Marvel Unlimited Free

Gamers, assemble! Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now get three months of Marvel Unlimited for free with their subscription.
- With Marvel Unlimited, fans can get access to more than 29,000 digital comics, feature beloved characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and so many more.
- So, in addition to playing Marvel’s Avengers online with your friends, you can also enjoy the stories of all of those characters on Marvel Unlimited.
- Wondering what to do with your Marvel Unlimited subscription? Mack has a guide for how you can make the most out of this access to so many great stories.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- Next month, fans will get to celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy. Arriving just in time for Thor’s 60th anniversary, “Thor #24” will be a 74-page epic honoring 750 thunderous issues.
- Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty,” while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in “Captain America: Symbol of Truth.”
- This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans are in for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” and Marvel shared a look at some interior art from the upcoming comic.
- During “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man,” a live virtual event celebrating the milestone anniversary, Marvel unveiled a new Infinity Comic series called “Spider-Verse Unlimited.”