Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Get 3 Months of Marvel Unlimited Free

Gamers, assemble! Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now get three months of Marvel Unlimited for free with their subscription.

With Marvel Unlimited, fans can get access to more than 29,000 digital comics, feature beloved characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four

So, in addition to playing Marvel’s Avengers online with your friends, you can also enjoy the stories of all of those characters on Marvel Unlimited.

Wondering what to do with your Marvel Unlimited subscription? Mack has a guide

