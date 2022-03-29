Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise with Imagineer Michael Dobrzycki

Embark on a Jungle Cruise adventure with Disney Imagineer Michael Dobrzycki, beginning in the attraction's boathouse and ending with, well, monkey business!
What’s Happening:
- Learn more about the classic attraction and its proprietor, Alberta Falls, as well as the characters from around the world on an excursion helmed by Skipper Felix. Their journey gone awry won't be the only "tip" in this video!
- Tune in on Facebook Disneyland Magic Key today, March 29th, 2022 at 7:00pm PST for a behind-the-scenes look of this beloved Disneyland Resort attraction.
More Disneyland News:
- Get ready to make the jump to lightspeed, as Hyperspace Mountain will be returning to Disneyland on April 29th, just in time for Star Wars Day.
- Are you going to be at Disneyland this spring? If so, you will be able to take part in the tradition of Eggstravaganza!
- The Dapper Dans love to talk but they definitely don’t talk about Bruno. The latest Disney Parks TikTok features the iconic Main St. singers performing the beloved Encanto song.
