Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise with Imagineer Michael Dobrzycki

Embark on a Jungle Cruise adventure with Disney Imagineer Michael Dobrzycki, beginning in the attraction's boathouse and ending with, well, monkey business!

  • Learn more about the classic attraction and its proprietor, Alberta Falls, as well as the characters from around the world on an excursion helmed by Skipper Felix. Their journey gone awry won't be the only "tip" in this video!
  • Tune in on Facebook Disneyland Magic Key today, March 29th, 2022 at 7:00pm PST for a behind-the-scenes look of this beloved Disneyland Resort attraction.

