runDisney Springtime Surprise Medals Potentially Delayed Due to Supply Chain Issues

Guests participating in the runDisney inaugural Springtime Surprise races this upcoming weekend in Walt Disney World have received an email suggesting the possibility that race medals may not arrive on time to be awarded to race participants.

What’s Happening:

While it is not guaranteed that the medals will not arrive on time for the race weekend, the reason for the delay is global supply chain issues.

In the email, Disney has stated that if the medals do not arrive in time, they will ship out medals to participants in a timely fashion.

Also in the email, the option to confirm your address is available to ensure your medal is delivered to the correct address.

