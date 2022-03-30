Hollywood Records Releases Single from Marvel’s “Moon Knight” on Disney+

From the new Marvel Original series on Disney+, Moon Knight, you can now listen to a piece of music from the series streaming now from Hollywood Records.

A new single featuring music from the new Marvel original series, Moon Knight, is now available from Hollywood Records.

The music from the series, now streaming on Disney+, is composed by Hesham Nazih.

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

You can listen to the single on most streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, by clicking here.

You can read our review of Moon Knight here.

