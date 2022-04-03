New Striped and Spiked Cold Brew Introduced at Boma – Flavors of Africa

A delightful new alcoholic coffee concoction has been introduced at Boma – Flavors of Africa, called the Striped and Spiked Cold Brew.
What’s Happening:
- If you’re unaware, Boma – Flavors of Africa is a buffet restaurant located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- The new Striped and Spiked Cold Brew is made with cold brew from Joffrey’s Coffee, South African cream liqueur and coffee liqueur topped with whipped cream and a Zebra Dome.
More Walt Disney World News:
- An annual tradition since the turn of the millennium has been a pin trading event taking place at EPCOT. The last two years, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year’s event, titled One Family, will be returning to EPCOT’s World ShowPlace for the first time since 2019.
- In honor of Women’s History Month, the Disney Parks Blog has shared an article and TikTok focusing on an incredibly talented team of inspiring women who have been hard at work creating Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coming soon to EPCOT.
- With the reopening of Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, all hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort are open for the first time since March 2020!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning