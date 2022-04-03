New Striped and Spiked Cold Brew Introduced at Boma – Flavors of Africa

A delightful new alcoholic coffee concoction has been introduced at Boma – Flavors of Africa, called the Striped and Spiked Cold Brew.

What’s Happening:

  • If you’re unaware, Boma – Flavors of Africa is a buffet restaurant located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
  • The new Striped and Spiked Cold Brew is made with cold brew from Joffrey’s Coffee, South African cream liqueur and coffee liqueur topped with whipped cream and a Zebra Dome.

