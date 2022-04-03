New Striped and Spiked Cold Brew Introduced at Boma – Flavors of Africa

We “herd” there’s a new Striped and Spiked Cold Brew at Boma – Flavors of Africa for breakfast! 🦓 🤭It's made with @joffreyscoffeeandtea Cold Brew with South African cream liqueur and coffee liqueur topped with whipped cream and a Zebra Dome. #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/RKG78CF5Y7

— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 3, 2022