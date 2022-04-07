Get a Sneak Peek at Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” at Star Wars Celebration

Today has been a day full of announcements from Star Wars Celebration, and the latest is a panel all about Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

What’s Happening:

executive producers Brad Rau and Jen Corbett — who also serve as supervising director and head writer, respectively, — story editor Matt Michnovetz, and actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the first season of the acclaimed series as well as some exciting hints of what’s to come in Season 2! Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

