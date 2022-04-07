Issue of “Captain America Comics No. 1” Sells for More Than $3 Million

Start searching for your old comic books! An issue of “Captain America Comics No. 1” sold at auction today for more than $3 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The near mint copy of the first comic appearance of Captain America sold for a total of $3,120,000 as part of Heritage Auctions’ comics and comic art event that runs through Sunday.

That price makes this particular copy top five most expensive comics ever sold.

The comic was originally released in 1940 and features the iconic image of Captain America punching Hitler on the cover.

“Captain America Comics No. 1” comes from Joe Simon and Disney Legend Jack Kirby, who created the now iconic hero for Timely Comics.

This continues a trend of vintage comics selling for extremely high price points. Last September, a copy of “Amazing Fantasy #15” (the first appearance of Spider-Man) sold for $3.6 million and currently holds the record for most expensive comic ever.

ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news: