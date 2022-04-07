Issue of “Captain America Comics No. 1” Sells for More Than $3 Million

Start searching for your old comic books! An issue of “Captain America Comics No. 1” sold at auction today for more than $3 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The near mint copy of the first comic appearance of Captain America sold for a total of $3,120,000 as part of Heritage Auctions’ comics and comic art event that runs through Sunday.
- That price makes this particular copy top five most expensive comics ever sold.
- The comic was originally released in 1940 and features the iconic image of Captain America punching Hitler on the cover.
- “Captain America Comics No. 1” comes from Joe Simon and Disney Legend Jack Kirby, who created the now iconic hero for Timely Comics.
- This continues a trend of vintage comics selling for extremely high price points. Last September, a copy of “Amazing Fantasy #15” (the first appearance of Spider-Man) sold for $3.6 million and currently holds the record for most expensive comic ever.
