Talisa Garcia Joins the Cast of Disney+ “Willow” Sequel Series

According to Deadline, British actress Talisa Garcia has been cast in Disney+’s Willow sequel series. This historic casting marks the first known occasion an openly trans actor has been cast in a Lucasfilm production.
What’s Happening:
- In the TV spinoff of the 1980s cult classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother.
- Deadline reports that Garcia will play a Queen and the mother to Tony Revolori’s character who takes part in the quest.
- Garcia’s role is a small speaking part and the actress may ultimately only appear in one episode.
- The casting also marks the first known time a trans actor has portrayed a cis character in a Disney+ film or series.
- Chilean-born British actress Garcia is best known for starring in the BBC crime-thriller series Baptiste.
- Back in November 2021 for Disney+ Day, Willow star Warwick Davis introduced audiences to the young cast of the sequel series with a humorous video.
- The original Willow film is available to stream on Disney+.
