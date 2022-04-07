Talisa Garcia Joins the Cast of Disney+ “Willow” Sequel Series

According to Deadline, British actress Talisa Garcia has been cast in Disney+’s Willow sequel series. This historic casting marks the first known occasion an openly trans actor has been cast in a Lucasfilm production.

What’s Happening:

In the TV spinoff of the 1980s cult classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother.

Deadline reports that Garcia will play a Queen and the mother to Tony Revolori’s character who takes part in the quest.

Garcia’s role is a small speaking part and the actress may ultimately only appear in one episode.

The casting also marks the first known time a trans actor has portrayed a cis character in a Disney+ film or series.

Chilean-born British actress Garcia is best known for starring in the BBC crime-thriller series Baptiste .

. Back in November 2021 for Disney+ Day, Willow star Warwick Davis introduced audiences to the young cast of the sequel series with a humorous video

star Warwick Davis introduced audiences to the young cast of the sequel series The original Willow film is available to stream on Disney+.

More Disney+ News: