ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” to Move to Disney+, Will Continue to Air Live on the Platform

A few years back, ABC’s long-running Dancing with the Stars made some major changes, including a change in host. Now, an even bigger move is in the works as the competition series will be moving from broadcast television to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for two more seasons, Season 31 and Season 32.

has been renewed for two more seasons, Season 31 and Season 32. However, these upcoming editions won’t air on ABC. Instead, the show will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the United States and Canada.

What’s more, the show will continue to air live on the platform — which is believed to be a first among streaming services.

The series is set to kick off its next season starting this fall.

What They’re Saying:

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution: “ Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series. The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series. The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for while continuing to expand our demographic reach.” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television: “Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”