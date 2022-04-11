Choose a Free Gift When You Spend $100+ on shopDisney

Spring is here and shopDisney is celebrating the new season with a special treat for guests: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more! Now through Thursday (April 14th) Disney fans can bring home a magical gift from the online retailer just for stocking up on their Disney essentials.

What’s Happening:

Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this month, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal must-haves.

For a limited time, guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase

To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.

before checking out. But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more with the code: SHIPMAGIC .

. Guests can also take advantage of an additional offer: $16 Easter Plush (Mickey, Minnie, Stitch and Winnie the Pooh) with any purchase. The regular price is $24.

Free Gift Options:

There are a total of 20 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

Hocus Pocus the Game

Disney Classic Characters Candle

Alice in Wonderland Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 70th Anniversary – Limited Release

Spider-Man Web-Shooters

A Goofy Movie Flair Pin Set

New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out: