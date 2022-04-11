Choose a Free Gift When You Spend $100+ on shopDisney

Spring is here and shopDisney is celebrating the new season with a special treat for guests: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more! Now through Thursday (April 14th) Disney fans can bring home a magical gift from the online retailer just for stocking up on their Disney essentials.

What’s Happening:

  • Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this month, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal must-haves.
  • For a limited time, guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).
  • To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.
  • But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more with the code: SHIPMAGIC.
  • Guests can also take advantage of an additional offer: $16 Easter Plush (Mickey, Minnie, Stitch and Winnie the Pooh) with any purchase. The regular price is $24.

Free Gift Options:

  • There are a total of 20 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

Hocus Pocus the Game

Disney Classic Characters Candle

Alice in Wonderland Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 70th Anniversary – Limited Release

Spider-Man Web-Shooters

A Goofy Movie Flair Pin Set

