D23 Shares an Excerpt of “By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel”

The classic tale as old as time of Beauty and the Beast has been reimagined in the latest addition to the Meant to Be book series. The second novel, By the Book, is now available, and D23 has shared an excerpt of the entire first chapter.
- Following the success of If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy, By the Book takes another classic Disney Princess story and adapts it into a modern-day romantic comedy.
- Author Jasmine Guillory’s book follows Isabelle, a recent college graduate just beginning her career in publishing. When she must push high-profile author Beau Towers to deliver his manuscript on-time, will she discover there is more to him than his surly demeanor?
- Head over to D23’s website to read an excerpt from the beginning of Izzy’s story.
- You can pre-order By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel through your favorite bookseller today.
