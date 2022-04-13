Sope Aluko Joins the Cast of Hulu Comedy Pilot “Bammas”

According to Deadline, Sope Aluko, who is best known for playing the Shaman in Marvel’s Black Panther, is joining Bammas, a new comedy pilot ordered by Hulu.

In Bammas , a pair of young Ethiopian- and Nigerian-American best friends (Opeyemi “Opey” Olagbaju & Biniam Bizuneh) struggle to overcome their loser reputations in a magical realist version of Washington, D.C.

Aluko will play Tolu, a doting mother and devout Christian who is very protective of her two kids. She is focused on her children achieving the American dream she and her late husband had hoped for them by emigrating.

Executive producing the pilot are Grandfathered creator Danny Chun, who serves as showrunner, Portlandia and Baskets co-creator Jonathan Krisel, who is directing, and Ramy Youssef.

