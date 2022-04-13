Updated Health and Safety Protocols for Upcoming Disney Magic Sailings

An update has been released regarding health and safety protocols for guests booked on upcoming Disney Magic sailings between May 21st and September 18th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the CDC. This is a requirement for both U.S. and International guests ages 5 and older.

Due to current vaccine eligibility, guests from the UK with children ages 5 to 11 are unable to travel with Disney Cruise Line at this time.

Guests booked on the Disney Magic between May 21st and September 18th, 2022 may modify their sail date or cancel their sailing without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees by May 4th, 2022.

A complete list of the current Health and Safety protocols can be found on the official Disney Cruise Line “Know Before You Sail” page

More Disney Cruise Line News:

The Disney Wish is one step closer to completion, and a new video shared by Disney Cruise Line

The Broward County Commission recently approved a new themed terminal at Port Everglades

If you have a Disney cruise booked on either the Disney Dream or the Disney Fantasy between the dates of June 3rd and July 9th, you should be receiving SeaMails about the current and latest safety protocols