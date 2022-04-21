Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Members to Sport “Terra-Friendly” Uniforms

Last week, we got a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Member costumes as we prepare for the opening of the new attraction at EPCOT. Today, the Disney Parks Blog shared some more details about those costumes, particularly their “Terra-friendly” nature.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Member costumes will feature a design inspired by the life-giving waters of Xandar.

Those same waters inspired Disney to create costumes made from sustainable features.

With Xandarians referring to Earth as “Terra,” Disney was happy to inform us that these costumes are “Terra-friendly.”

The costumes feature a deep blue color in honor of the waters of Xandar as well as a red accent to symbolize the strength of Xandarian people.

70% of each uniform’s base fabric is made from recycled content.

Even the tiniest uniform detail was chosen with reducing the “Xandarian footprint” top of mind, like the metal buttons located on the shoulder pads, which are 75% recycled metal.

The Nova Corps insignia on the uniforms is made from 95% recycled PVC.

The uniforms were also created with the hot climate of Florida in mind, with vents and a lightweight feel to allow emissaries to be be comfortable while performing their interstellar mission.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Disney Imagineers just for this attraction.

It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks.

It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films,

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open on May 27th at EPCOT.