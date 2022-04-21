Kelly Marie Tran and Billie Lourd Set to Attend Star Wars Celebration

Two stars of the Star Wars sequel trilogy have been announced to be attending next month’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA.

What’s Happening:

Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix) have been confirmed to be attending Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Other Celebrities Previously Announced:

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of The Mandalorian )

) Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)

Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)

Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca)

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)

Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine)

Ashley Eckstein ( Ahsoka Star Wars: The Clone Wars )

) Sam Witwer (Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebel s )

and ) Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars )

) Katy O’Brian (Officer in The Mandalorian)

