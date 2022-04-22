Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Merchandise Lights Up shopDisney

Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade returns today, and in celebration of this special occasion, shopDisney and the Disney Parks are bringing new commemorative merchandise to fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Say the words “Main Street Electrical Parade” and the first thing that comes to mind are the sounds of the Baroque Hoedown! If you never tire of hearing this song, then the fact that the Main Street Electrical Parade has been revived again

In conjunction with tonight’s official MSEP return, shopDisney has debuted some cute collectibles themed to the nighttime spectacular.

Fans can celebrate with two new pin styles and a medium sized Elliott the Dragon (Pete’s Dragon) plush.

A folding pin showcases three of the classic floats, while a round pin starring Mickey Mouse honors the 50th anniversary of the parade.

All three products are available now on shopDisney

50th Anniversary Folding Pin

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Folding Pin – Limited Release – $29.99

Limited Release

Folding hinged pin design expands to reveal Mickey Mouse with Casey Jr., Alice on mushroom with Cheshire Cat grin, and Captain Hook's Pirate Ship

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Each section approx. 1 1/2'' Diameter (folded)

Elliott Plush

Elliott Plush – Pete's Dragon – The Main Street Electrical Parade – Medium 14'' – $29.99

Embroidered Elliott features

Furry top tuft and tail

Iridescent padded wings

Felt scales and claws

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary patch on left foot

Inspired by Disney's classic Pete's Dragon (1977)

(1977) Polyester

Approx. 14'' H (seated)

Mickey Mouse Pin

Mickey Mouse – The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Limited Release

Pin-on-pin design

Features vintage Mickey Mouse art

The Main Street Electrical Parade logo

Glitter background

Nickel finish

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Approx. 1 1/2'' Diameter

More Main Street Electrical Parade Merchandise:

Earlier this week, we had the privilege to preview the full line of apparel and Loungefly accessories

In addition to the collections coming to shopDisney, Disneyland Park has a light-up popcorn bucket and beverage holder and straw that will have your heart glowing with delight!

Oh and the April Disney Parks Wishables