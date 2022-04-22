“The Golden Girls” Heading to the Big Screen in July

Get your Frida Claxton costumes ready, friends, because The Golden Girls are coming back to select theaters nationwide thanks to Fathom Events.
- Gather your pals and confidants on June 7th and June 14th, to watch your favorite Miami ladies Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux and Sophia Petrillo on the big screen in these fan-favorite episodes:
- The Competition
- It’s a Miserable Life
- The Sisters
- Scared Straight
- Sister of the Bride
- The Case of the Libertine Bell
- The episodes are all subject to change.
- Tickets are now available to purchase through Fathom Events.
- If you’d rather see your favorite episodes of The Golden Girls on the small screen, then you’re also in luck, as the show is available to stream on Hulu.
- Additionally, Hulu is also home to all episodes of The Golden Palace, the continuation of The Golden Girls without Bea Arthur.
- While legendary composer John Williams was announced to be contributing the main theme to the new Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, it’s British composer Natalie Holt who will be scoring the complete soundtrack for the series.
- The Goldbergs has officially been renewed for Season 10 at ABC, and it will continue without Jeff Garlin.
- Following its move from Fox to Hulu, The Orville: New Horizons, the third season of Seth MacFarlane’s science fiction ode to Star Trek, will finally debut on June 2nd. Hulu recently released a new teaser poster for the series.
