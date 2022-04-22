“The Golden Girls” Heading to the Big Screen in July

Get your Frida Claxton costumes ready, friends, because The Golden Girls are coming back to select theaters nationwide thanks to Fathom Events.

What’s Happening:

Gather your pals and confidants on June 7th and June 14th, to watch your favorite Miami ladies Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux and Sophia Petrillo on the big screen in these fan-favorite episodes: The Competition It’s a Miserable Life The Sisters Scared Straight Sister of the Bride The Case of the Libertine Bell

The episodes are all subject to change.

Tickets are now available to purchase through Fathom Events

If you’d rather see your favorite episodes of The Golden Girls on the small screen, then you’re also in luck, as the show is available to stream on Hulu

on the small screen, then you’re also in luck, as the show is available to stream on Additionally, Hulu is also home to all episodes of The Golden Palace, the continuation of The Golden Girls without Bea Arthur.

More Disney TV News: