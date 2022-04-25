Dolly’s Butterfly Garden Comes to Dollywood for Flower & Festival Festival

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival has begun, and new this year is a brand new experience: Dolly’s Butterfly Garden. The park shared a look at this new experience on their official Instagram.
What’s Happening:
- Dolly's Butterfly Garden located in the Adventures in Imagination section of the park.
- This immersive walkthrough experience pairs Dolly's music with a motion-activated digital exhibit which features a trail of butterflies that follows you as you move.
More U.S. Theme Park News:
- Universal Orlando Resort has announced a slew of new Annual Passholder benefits coming soon.
- SeaWorld Orlando threw a bone to roller coaster enthusiasts, when they recently tweeted a photo of new coaster track staged outside the park, likely for a highly rumored 2023 coaster addition.
- There’s something fun for everyone at Knott’s Berry Farm this summer, with original adventures that can’t be found anywhere else. Starting with the exciting return of Ghost Town Alive! with an all-new storyline, the nighttime block party liveliness of Knott’s Summer Nights and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark reopening its gates for another wet and wild summer.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning