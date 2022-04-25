Dolly’s Butterfly Garden Comes to Dollywood for Flower & Festival Festival

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival has begun, and new this year is a brand new experience: Dolly’s Butterfly Garden. The park shared a look at this new experience on their official Instagram.

What’s Happening:

Dolly's Butterfly Garden located in the Adventures in Imagination section of the park.

This immersive walkthrough experience pairs Dolly's music with a motion-activated digital exhibit which features a trail of butterflies that follows you as you move.

