Disney Studio Store Hollywood Releases New Pin Trader’s Delight Sundaes

If you’re a fan of pin trading and ice cream, then boy does the Disney Studio Store in Hollywood have the perfect treat for you! The store attached to the El Capitan Theatre has announced their latest Pin Trader’s Delight Sundae line-up.
What’s Happening:
- For $16.50, you can purchase a Pin Trader’s Delight Sundae. This comes with one of the three pins above and a sundae of your choice.
- The pins are:
- The Fairy Godmother from Cinderella – Limited Edition 400
- Chica from The Emperor’s New Groove – Limited Edition 300
- Mole from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Limited Edition 200
- The sundae includes two scoops of ice cream, your choice of topping with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry.
- These pin releases are typically very popular, and with the low edition sizes, they will sell out quickly.
- The three Pin Trader’s Delights are available to purchase now at the Disney Studio Store Hollywood, while supplies last.
