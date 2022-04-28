Photos: World Nature Restrooms Getting a Makeover at EPCOT

Change is happening all the time at EPCOT, as the park undergoes its biggest facelift since opening in 1982. After updating the central restrooms at the front of the park near Spaceship Earth and across from Test Track, the main set of restrooms in World Nature across from The Land are now under refurbishment.

While these restrooms are closed, your closest restroom options are at the Imagination pavilion, inside The Land, or outside Spaceship Earth.

Once completed, the restrooms will likely have a similar aesthetic to those across from Test Track, but perhaps with a different color scheme.

