Photos: World Nature Restrooms Getting a Makeover at EPCOT

Change is happening all the time at EPCOT, as the park undergoes its biggest facelift since opening in 1982. After updating the central restrooms at the front of the park near Spaceship Earth and across from Test Track, the main set of restrooms in World Nature across from The Land are now under refurbishment.
While these restrooms are closed, your closest restroom options are at the Imagination pavilion, inside The Land, or outside Spaceship Earth.
Once completed, the restrooms will likely have a similar aesthetic to those across from Test Track, but perhaps with a different color scheme.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The big news coming from Disney’s Halfway to Halloween event has broken, and it’s that the fan-favorite after hours Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, will be returning to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this Halloween Season.
- The Disney Parks Twitter posted a cryptic image teasing the arrival of MagicBand+ later this year.
- We are less than a month away from the official opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and a new video has been released teasing a bit of the experience that guests will enjoy when the attraction opens on May 27th.
