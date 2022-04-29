Universal Orlando Hiring More Than 5,000 Team Members at Job Fair

Universal Orlando is expanding its recent hiring efforts, searching for more than 5,000 new Team Members for full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional career opportunities across the entire resort.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando will be hosting an Open Call In-Person Job Fair on Thursday, May 5th for all Park Hourly positions including Attractions, Aquatics, Food Services, Culinary, Custodial, Warehouse, Operations, Merchandise, Sales and more.

There are also numerous professional career opportunities available supporting Tech Services, IT, Marketing & Sales, Human Resources and more. These leadership opportunities offer competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages and many roles offer flexible/hybrid work schedules.

Candidates interested in joining a family of committed Team Members who are treated with respect should apply online by visiting https://UniversalOrlandoJobs.com

Universal Orlando provides Team Members great perks like free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more. You can also follow Facebook.com/UniversalOrlandoCareers Linkedin.com/company/universal-orlando-resort/

More Universal Park News:

Universal Studios Hollywood has rolled out the first four electric trams in its fleet of 21 Studio Tour trams, as Universal continues their commitment to creating a zero-emissions Studio Tour fleet. We had the chance to ride aboard one of these new trams

Universal Orlando has posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Ride Guys . In this episode, hosts Dylan and Mike take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about Islands of Adventure’s newest attraction, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster.

. In this episode, hosts Dylan and Mike take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about Islands of Adventure’s newest attraction, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster. Universal Studios Hollywood opened a brand new store