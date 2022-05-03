Limited-Edition Star Wars Merchandise Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for May 4th

Visitors to Disney’s Hollywood Studios tomorrow will be able to celebrate May the Fourth with some exclusive Star Wars merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Per a notification on the My Disney Experience app, you’ll be able to celebrate Star Wars Day on Wednesday, May 4th with an exciting mix of limited-edition Star-Wars-themed merchandise at Stage 1 Company Store in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The Stage 1 Company Store is located right across from the exit of Muppet-Vision 3D.

Items available for purchase will include adult and youth apparel, collectibles and limited-release pins.

A virtual queue will be in place for this shopping event and guests must use the My Disney Experience app to take part in the experience

A standby queue will not be available.

The virtual queue will open when Disney's Hollywood Studios opens on May 4th at 8:00 am.

Merchandise is subject to availability and inventory may sell out.

Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee access to this event.

