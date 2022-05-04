Orlando International Airport Celebrates Star Wars Day with “The Orlandolorian”

Everyone is celebrating Star Wars Day, even the funny folks behind the Orlando International Airport (MCO) Twitter account. They shared a funny spoof video, humorously titled “The Orlandolorian.”
What’s Happening:
- The video features Mando in his best Orlando vacation gear (at least from the waist down), with Grogu in hand.
- From there, Mando proceeds to work odd jobs around the airport, from janitor, to Starbucks employee, to directing traffic.
- Mando and Grogu even pay a visit to the infamous “Traveler” statue.
- A fun detail is that he is wearing the elusive “MCO carpet” socks.
- You can watch the full skit below:
More Star Wars Day News:
- Black Spire Outpost continues to celebrate Black Spire Day (or Star Wars Day to us Earthlings) with even more new merchandise. Released today at Disneyland is a metal compass belonging to a very important Jedi.
- Warner Bros. Games is celebrating Star Wars Day with the launch of two new DLC (downloadable content) packs for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs.
- In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has debuted the new Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett and has also announced a new six-part documentary series that will debut later this summer, Light and Magic.
