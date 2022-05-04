Orlando International Airport Celebrates Star Wars Day with “The Orlandolorian”

Everyone is celebrating Star Wars Day, even the funny folks behind the Orlando International Airport (MCO) Twitter account. They shared a funny spoof video, humorously titled “The Orlandolorian.”

What’s Happening:

The video features Mando in his best Orlando vacation gear (at least from the waist down), with Grogu in hand.

From there, Mando proceeds to work odd jobs around the airport, from janitor, to Starbucks employee, to directing traffic.

Mando and Grogu even pay a visit to the infamous “Traveler” statue.

A fun detail is that he is wearing the elusive “MCO carpet” socks.

You can watch the full skit below:

