Orlando International Airport Celebrates Star Wars Day with “The Orlandolorian”

Everyone is celebrating Star Wars Day, even the funny folks behind the Orlando International Airport (MCO) Twitter account. They shared a funny spoof video, humorously titled “The Orlandolorian.”

  • The video features Mando in his best Orlando vacation gear (at least from the waist down), with Grogu in hand.
  • From there, Mando proceeds to work odd jobs around the airport, from janitor, to Starbucks employee, to directing traffic.
  • Mando and Grogu even pay a visit to the infamous “Traveler” statue.
  • A fun detail is that he is wearing the elusive “MCO carpet” socks.
  • You can watch the full skit below:

