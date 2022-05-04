Luke Skywalker’s Star Compass Now Available at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

Black Spire Outpost continues to celebrate Black Spire Day (or Star Wars Day to us Earthlings) with even more new merchandise. Released today at Disneyland is a metal compass belonging to a very important Jedi.
- These photos were graciously provided to us by Nick Tierce (@nickytea on Twitter).
- This metal replica of Luke's star compass featured in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars Battlefront II.
- You can purchase it at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- The description on the back of the packaging reads: “An antiquated tool of navigation featuring a supraluminite lodestone attuned to hyperspace vectors. A compass like this was recovered by Luke Skywalker inside one of the Emperor’s observatories on the planet Pillio.”
- Additional merchandise celebrating Black Spire Day was released at last night’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. Take a look at the new collection here.
