Luke Skywalker’s Star Compass Now Available at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

Black Spire Outpost continues to celebrate Black Spire Day (or Star Wars Day to us Earthlings) with even more new merchandise. Released today at Disneyland is a metal compass belonging to a very important Jedi.

What’s Happening:

These photos were graciously provided to us by Nick Tierce ( @nickytea on Twitter

This metal replica of Luke's star compass featured in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars Battlefront II .

and . You can purchase it at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The description on the back of the packaging reads: “An antiquated tool of navigation featuring a supraluminite lodestone attuned to hyperspace vectors. A compass like this was recovered by Luke Skywalker inside one of the Emperor’s observatories on the planet Pillio.”

Additional merchandise celebrating Black Spire Day was released at last night’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. Take a look at the new collection here

More Star Wars Day Merchandise: