Disney Channel’s “Disney Magic Quest” Returning for a Quest Through EPCOT on June 26th

Disney Magic Quest, a Disney Channel game show taking place at Walt Disney World, is returning for a third edition on June 26th.
What’s Happening:
- Guided by host Yvette Nicole Brown, ZOMBIES superstars Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell, and Matt Cornett will compete in an incredible summer quest and partake in challenges inside EPCOT during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.
- In Disney Summer Magic Quest, the two teams will race around the world and beyond as they compete head-to-head around the neighborhoods of EPCOT, including the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction, opening May 27th.
- At EPCOT, the impossible becomes possible … and on this quest, anything is possible!
- Disney has teased that if you follow along on Walt Disney World and Disney Channel social, you might just get a behind-the-scenes look at production happening this week.
- Disney Summer Magic Quest premieres June 26th on Disney Channel.
- Check out our recap of the last edition of Disney Magic Quest, which saw some different members of the ZOMBIES cast questing around Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
