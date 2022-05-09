Disney Channel’s “Disney Magic Quest” Returning for a Quest Through EPCOT on June 26th

Disney Magic Quest, a Disney Channel game show taking place at Walt Disney World, is returning for a third edition on June 26th.

What’s Happening:

Guided by host Yvette Nicole Brown, ZOMBIES superstars Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell, and Matt Cornett will compete in an incredible summer quest and partake in challenges inside EPCOT

superstars Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell, and Matt Cornett will compete in an incredible summer quest and partake in challenges inside In Disney Summer Magic Quest , the two teams will race around the world and beyond as they compete head-to-head around the neighborhoods of EPCOT, including the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

, the two teams will race around the world and beyond as they compete head-to-head around the neighborhoods of EPCOT, including the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the At EPCOT, the impossible becomes possible … and on this quest, anything is possible!

Disney has teased that if you follow along on Walt Disney World and Disney Channel social, you might just get a behind-the-scenes look at production happening this week.

Disney Summer Magic Quest premieres June 26th on Disney Channel.

premieres June 26th on Disney Channel. Check out our recap Disney Magic Quest, which saw some different members of the ZOMBIES cast questing around Disney’s Hollywood Studios

More Walt Disney World News:

Mothers Day may have come and gone this year, but Disney and AdventHealth are celebrating moms all month long at Disney Springs

Starting later this month, guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom the Parking Lot Tram

Our tour through the Wonders of Xandar, aka the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, opening May 27th at EPCOT, continues as we take a deep dive into the excellent queue for the new attraction