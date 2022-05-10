Hilton Anaheim Offering Disneyland Magic Key Holders a 20% Discount Through May 31st

by |
Tags: , ,

If you’re a Disneyland Magic Key holder and you’re looking for a discounted hotel stay, then look no further than the Hilton Anaheim.

What’s Happening:

  • On select nights now through May 31st, Magic Key holders can save 20% on guest rooms at the Hilton Anaheim.
  • The Hilton Anaheim is located just across the street from the back side of Disney California Adventure, adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center.
  • You can book this special offer at this link.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning