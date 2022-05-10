Hilton Anaheim Offering Disneyland Magic Key Holders a 20% Discount Through May 31st

If you’re a Disneyland Magic Key holder and you’re looking for a discounted hotel stay, then look no further than the Hilton Anaheim.
What’s Happening:
- On select nights now through May 31st, Magic Key holders can save 20% on guest rooms at the Hilton Anaheim.
- The Hilton Anaheim is located just across the street from the back side of Disney California Adventure, adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center.
- You can book this special offer at this link.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The “Tale of The Lion King” show is coming back to a new home at the Fantasyland Theatre on May 28th.
- Throughout the month of June, the Disneyland Resort will invite you to continue to experience Celebrate Soulfully as they highlight Black Music Month with daily live entertainment, plus specialty offerings including food, art and more available throughout the resort.
- Both the Scarlet Witch and America Chavez can now be found wandering around Avengers Campus, and America is even now a part of the Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts show.
