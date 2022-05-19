Disney Studio Store Hollywood Releases New Pin Trader’s Delight Sundaes for May 2022

If you’re a fan of pin trading and ice cream, then boy does the Disney Studio Store in Hollywood have the perfect treat for you! The store attached to the El Capitan Theatre has announced their latest Pin Trader’s Delight Sundae line-up.
What’s Happening:
- For $16.50, you can purchase a Pin Trader’s Delight Sundae. This comes with one of the three pins above and a sundae of your choice.
- The pins are:
- Ian from Onward – Limited Edition 400
- Gadget from Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Limited Edition 300
- Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire – Limited Edition 200
- The sundae includes two scoops of ice cream, your choice of topping with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry.
- These pin releases are typically very popular, and with the low edition sizes, they will sell out quickly.
- The three Pin Trader’s Delights are available to purchase now at the Disney Studio Store Hollywood, while supplies last.
More Disney News:
- After much speculation, a new Daredevil series is moving forward at Disney+, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce.
- Disney has released the line-up for this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, happening July 14th through November 19th.
- Before you head to infinity and beyond, you can get a sneak peek of Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and aboard the Disney Cruise Line.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning