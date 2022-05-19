Photos: Disney Springs Celebrates “A World of Voices”

Disney Springs is celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with special tributes to artists, along with specialty food items available.
Banners for the event, titled “A World of Voices” can be found throughout Disney Springs.
B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. is offering a special Korean Bulgogi Steak Hot Dog for $11.49.
Amorette's Patisserie is offering a special Filipino dessert for $8, an Ube Banana Mousse.
The Art of Disney store in the Marketplace features multiple tributes to Asian American Disney animators alongside artwork inspired by characters they worked on.
