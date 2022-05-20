Protect Your Universe with Marvel Legends Quasar Figure from Entertainment Earth

It’s time to tap into the far reaches of your memory as you think about one of the lesser known heroes of the universe: Quasar! Hasbro is adding the character to their line of Marvel Legends figures and this particular release is available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

There’s a new hero in town, well, actually he’s a classic hero…say hello to Wendell Vaughn aka Quasar, Protector of the Universe!

This exciting collectible is a 6-inch scale figure that resembles the character from the late 1970s era of Marvel Comics

Dressed in a red top, navy tights, red boots and a long navy cape, Quasar is ready to take his battles to the stars as he fights to protect the universe.

Fans and collectors alike will love this figure that features multiple points of articulation for dynamic display alone or surrounded by other Marvel

The figure sells for $24.99 and will arrive in June 2023.

Donning a pair of Quantum Bands, Wendell Vaughn transforms into Quasar, the Protector of the Universe! This quality 6-inch Legends Series features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

Includes 6-inch plastic figure and two swappable hands, and two energy effects

Ages 4 and up

