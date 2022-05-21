C-3PO, R2-D2 and Ewan McGregor Promote the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in New Ad

C-3PO, R2-D2 and Ewan McGregor star in a new ad promoting both Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, as well as the all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

What’s Happening:

In the video, R2-D2 and C-3PO are fascinated by the all-new electric vehicle, which is then driven away by Ewan McGreggor.

The video description reads: “It may not be a droid, but it's most certainly an exciting part of the future. We're very happy to welcome the new all-electric ID. Buzz to our ID. Family. And we’re pretty sure it will fascinate you too. Discover the new all-electric ID

