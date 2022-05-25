Photos: Kraken Gets a New Color Scheme at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando recently refurbished their Kraken roller coaster, with the coaster now sporting an all-new color scheme in addition to new artwork at the attraction’s entrance and queue. We got a chance to take a look at the changes.

The “Unleashed” subtitle has been removed from the attraction’s name, as the coaster no longer features virtual reality headsets.

The queue has received vibrant new designs and artwork in shades of green.

The coaster itself is now an eye-catching green color, replacing the previous teal color scheme.

This wonderful new mural featuring the coaster’s namesake, a mythical Kraken, can be found just outside of the attraction.

