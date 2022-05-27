LEGO Reveals New Star Wars “Andor” and “Jedi Fallen Order” Sets Coming in August

LEGO is bringing more Star Wars fun to fans with the reveal of two new sets that will debut this August. Announced today at Star Wars Celebration, LEGO showcased the Andor Ambush on Ferrix and Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 sets that are perfect for youth builders.

Star Wars fans are having quite the week (well month even) as Star Wars Celebration 2022 is going on now.

is going on now. Not wanting to be left out, LEGO has revealed two new Star Wars inspired sets will be coming out later this year and they’ve already opened pre-orders on both.

Following the announcement that the Disney+ series Andor will bow on the streamer in August, LEGO has unveiled a new set Ambush on Ferrix that features two vehicles and three minifigures.

Fans of the video game Jedi: Fallen Order can add a BD-1 Droid model to their collection too.

The new sets are set to release/ship starting August 1, 2022 and pricing ranges from $69.99-$99.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

LEGO Andor

“Star Wars: Andor fans can play out an action-packed Ambush on Ferrix with this LEGO Star Wars (75338) set. It features a Mobile Tac-Pod with an opening top and side for easy access to the detailed interior, adjustable wings for flight and landing modes and a rotating double stud shooter, plus a speeder bike for Cassian Andor and Luthen Rael to ride on.”

Ambush on Ferrix 75338 | Star Wars | Buy online at the Official LEGO Shop US – $69.99

Includes 3 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – Cassian Andor, Luthen Rael and Syril Karn, each with blaster pistols for battle play

Mobile Tac-Pod – Opening top and sides for access to the detailed interior, pilot seat, space for up to 5 LEGO minifigures, adjustable wings, rotating double stud shooter and a rear access ramp

Speeder bike

679-pieces

Ages 9 and up

LEGO Jedi: Fallen Order

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players can relive their epic adventures when they build and display this LEGO Star Wars version of exploration droid BD-1 (75335). The head of this posable brick-built model can be tilted back, forward and sideways for maximum cuteness. An information sign and a BD-1 LEGO figure that can be attached next to the sign complete a charming centerpiece.”

BD-1 75335 | Star Wars | Buy online at the Official LEGO Shop US – $99.99

This brick-built model has posable joints and a head that can be tilted back, forward and sideways, plus a compartment for stim canister elements

Information sign and a BD-1 LEGO figure that can be attached next to the sign completes the display

BD-1 droid model stands over 12.5 in. (31 cm) tall

1,062-pieces

Ages 14 and up

