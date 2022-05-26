“Obi-Wan Kenobi” to Arrive on Disney+ Early

With Star Wars Celebration 2022 currently underway in Anaheim, California, it’s been a big day for surprises. This afternoon, attendees learned that a special screening of the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi would be held tonight — and now, the rest of us will have a chance to screen the series early as well.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced that the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to stream early.

will be available to stream early. According to the official Star Wars Twitter account

Typically, new content arrives on Disney+ at midnight Pacific, so this is only a few hours early — but is definitely a welcomed surprise for those on the East Coast, especially.

