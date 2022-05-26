“Obi-Wan Kenobi” to Arrive on Disney+ Early

With Star Wars Celebration 2022 currently underway in Anaheim, California, it’s been a big day for surprises. This afternoon, attendees learned that a special screening of the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi would be held tonight — and now, the rest of us will have a chance to screen the series early as well.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has announced that the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to stream early.
- According to the official Star Wars Twitter account, the show will premiere at 9 p.m. PT tonight.
- Typically, new content arrives on Disney+ at midnight Pacific, so this is only a few hours early — but is definitely a welcomed surprise for those on the East Coast, especially.
- Stay tuned for much more from Star Wars Celebration 2022 all weekend long.
More Star Wars Celebration News:
- At the opening panel, a new trailer for another Disney+ series Andor was unveiled.
- That panel also brought news that the third season of The Mandalorian will arrive in February 2023.
- We also got more details on the upcoming series Skeleton Crew, set to star Jude Law.
- While it is Star Wars Celebration, some other Lucasfilm announcements were made as well, including a new trailer for Willow.
- Finally, the first teaser image for the still-untitled Indiana Jones 5 debuted.