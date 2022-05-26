Teaser Image Shared for “Indiana Jones 5” at Star Wars Celebration

Not all of today’s Star Wars Celebration news was related to Star Wars. We also got a new image for the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5.

today. Director James Mangold then tweeted that image so fans at home could get a better look.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers on the film.

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.

The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp

Film composer John Williams

Though originally set to be released on July 29th of this year, the film’s release has now been pushed back to June 30th, 2023.

Along with the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role, the cast also includes: Antonio Banderas Phoebe Waller-Bridge Mads Mikkelsen Boyd Holbrook Shaunette Renée Wilson

Story details have not been announced at this time, nor is a real title for the film known beyond "Indiana Jones 5″ and little is known of what the production will entail.

