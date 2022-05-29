Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Joins Canva as Investor and Advisor

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is continuing his post-Disney endeavors by making an investment in Australian graphic design company Canva, according to CNBC.

What’s Happening:

Bob Iger has acquired a stake in Australian design company Canva and agreed to be an advisor to the closely held company.

Iger and Canva declined to comment on the size of the investment.

Canva raised money in September, valuing the company at $40 billion.

The Sydney-based company helps people create presentations, videos and other designs, competing against Adobe, Microsoft and other graphic-design software firms.

This isn’t the only company that Bob Iger has recently invested in, also investing in Funko Gopuff

What They’re Saying:

Canva spokesman Lachlan Andrews said in a statement: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Bob Iger as an investor and advisor. Bob brings a wealth of experience after 15 years at the helm of one of the most loved and most creative brands in the world and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

More Disney News: