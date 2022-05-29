The Rescue Rangers Now Meeting Guests in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure

In honor of the release of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+, the two chipmunks can now be found in their Rescue Rangers gear in front of a special backdrop in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • When we visited, Chip was back at Rescue Rangers HQ, so we just got to meet with Dale in his Hawaiian shirt.
  • This special backdrop can be found near the entrance to the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land.
  • Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now available to stream on Disney+.
  • Check out Alex’s review of the “not a reboot” of the 1990s Disney Afternoon classic.

