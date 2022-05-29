The Rescue Rangers Now Meeting Guests in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure

In honor of the release of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+, the two chipmunks can now be found in their Rescue Rangers gear in front of a special backdrop in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

When we visited, Chip was back at Rescue Rangers HQ, so we just got to meet with Dale in his Hawaiian shirt.

This special backdrop can be found near the entrance to the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now available to stream on Disney+.

