The El Capitan Theatre Launches El Capitan Salutes Military Honoree Program

The El Capitan Theatre will honor active, retired and reserve military service members throughout the year in a new program titled El Capitan Salutes, starting with showings of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear on June 17th.
What’s Happening:
- Selected honorees will receive a total of four movie tickets, parking at the Ovation Complex, four 64oz popcorn tubs and four bottled beverages.
- Honorees will be acknowledged during an opening speech before the movie with their photo featured on the big screen as well as the theatre’s marquee on Hollywood Boulevard.
- To nominate an active, retired or reserve service member, visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/el-capitan-salutes/.
- Nomination does not guarantee selection due to high submission volume.
