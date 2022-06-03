The El Capitan Theatre Launches El Capitan Salutes Military Honoree Program

The El Capitan Theatre will honor active, retired and reserve military service members throughout the year in a new program titled El Capitan Salutes, starting with showings of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear on June 17th.  

What’s Happening:

  • Selected honorees will receive a total of four movie tickets, parking at the Ovation Complex, four 64oz popcorn tubs and four bottled beverages.
  • Honorees will be acknowledged during an opening speech before the movie with their photo featured on the big screen as well as the theatre’s marquee on Hollywood Boulevard.
  • To nominate an active, retired or reserve service member, visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/el-capitan-salutes/.
  • Nomination does not guarantee selection due to high submission volume.

 

