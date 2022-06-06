“Lightyear” Themed Apparel, Accessories and Toys Now Available on shopDisney

In less than two weeks Lightyear will premiere in theaters and Disney and Pixar fans are getting ready to blast off into outer space for the adventure of a lifetime! shopDisney is helping fans prepare for the film with new movie tie-in merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In anticipation of the upcoming movie, shopDisney has added an assortment of toys, accessories and apparel designed for young fans (and some adult styles too) featuring the characters like Buzz, Sox and Zurg!

Whether looking to imagine new scenes and recreate favorite moments from or simply wanting to dress like a beloved character, fans will love the out of this world collection that includes: Ear Headband Pajama Set Socks Baseball Cap T-Shirts Belt Bag Water Bottle Action Figures

The selection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $14.99-$34.99. Links to individual items can be found below.

Lightyear Accessories

Lightyear Ear Headband for Adults

Lightyear Apparel

Buzz Lightyear Sleep Set for Kids – Lightyear

Action Figures

Laser Blade Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure – Lightyear

More Lightyear Merchandise: