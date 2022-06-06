“Lightyear” Themed Apparel, Accessories and Toys Now Available on shopDisney

In less than two weeks Lightyear will premiere in theaters and Disney and Pixar fans are getting ready to blast off into outer space for the adventure of a lifetime! shopDisney is helping fans prepare for the film with new movie tie-in merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- In anticipation of the upcoming movie, shopDisney has added an assortment of toys, accessories and apparel designed for young fans (and some adult styles too) featuring the characters like Buzz, Sox and Zurg!
- Whether looking to imagine new scenes and recreate favorite moments from or simply wanting to dress like a beloved character, fans will love the out of this world collection that includes:
- Ear Headband
- Pajama Set
- Socks
- Baseball Cap
- T-Shirts
- Belt Bag
- Water Bottle
- Action Figures
- The selection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $14.99-$34.99. Links to individual items can be found below.
Lightyear Accessories
Lightyear Ear Headband for Adults
Lightyear Apparel
Buzz Lightyear Sleep Set for Kids – Lightyear
Action Figures
Laser Blade Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure – Lightyear
More Lightyear Merchandise:
- Get started on your Funko Pop! collection with a series of fantastic figures themed to the heroes and villains of the latest Pixar adventure.
- Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to deliver an exclusive Lightyear design featuring the famous Space Ranger and his robot cat companion Sox.
- Kids will enjoy endless hours of entertainment as they recreate favorite scenes from the movie with a collection of toys from Mattel including spaceships, roleplay accessories and action figures.