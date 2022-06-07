Details of the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion Shared in Video from Walt Disney Imagineering

While fans are still talking about the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video getting into some of the details of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.

In a new look behind-the-scenes at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Imagineers dive into the coaster, from conception to execution.

The video features insight form imagineers like: Alex Wright, Senior Creative Director Bette Lombardi, Project Coordinator Kelsey Roberts, Interior Designer Evan Miga, Graphic Designer/Art Director

