Details of the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion Shared in Video from Walt Disney Imagineering

While fans are still talking about the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video getting into some of the details of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.

  • In a new look behind-the-scenes at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Imagineers dive into the coaster, from conception to execution.
  • The video features insight form imagineers like:
    • Alex Wright, Senior Creative Director
    • Bette Lombardi, Project Coordinator
    • Kelsey Roberts, Interior Designer
    • Evan Miga, Graphic Designer/Art Director
  • Check out the new video below:

  • For even more insight from some of the team that worked on this incredible attraction, check out our interview video below:

