Details of the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion Shared in Video from Walt Disney Imagineering

While fans are still talking about the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video getting into some of the details of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.
- In a new look behind-the-scenes at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Imagineers dive into the coaster, from conception to execution.
- The video features insight form imagineers like:
- Alex Wright, Senior Creative Director
- Bette Lombardi, Project Coordinator
- Kelsey Roberts, Interior Designer
- Evan Miga, Graphic Designer/Art Director
- Check out the new video below:
- For even more insight from some of the team that worked on this incredible attraction, check out our interview video below:
