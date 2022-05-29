Joffrey’s Coffee Debuts a Totally Awesome Drink at EPCOT

To celebrate the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, the Joffrey’s Coffee kiosk located right next to the attraction is currently offering a totally awesome drink.

What’s Happening:

The Joffrey’s kiosk outside the Wonders of Xandar pavilion is offering a brand-new refreshing beverage that is totally awesome.

It is a blend of frozen lemon ice, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, desert pear syrup, and chewy green apple jelly stars.

This same kiosk was just given a new color scheme

