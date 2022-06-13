Bring the Galaxy to Your Pin Collection with Three Star Wars 45th Anniversary Designs

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

No matter what era of the Star Wars franchise is your favorite, none of it would exist without the first movie, A New Hope. As the film reaches a milestone anniversary (45 years) shopDisney has unveiled a series of pins commemorating the 1977 blockbuster. 

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • 2022 marks the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest franchises of all time: Star Wars! In celebration of the film A New Hope (the movie that started it all), Disney has introduced collectible pins themed to the story.
  • There are three designs available featuring:
    • Star Wars Logo
    • Millennium Falcon Crew
    • Darth Vader in His TIE Fighter
  • The collectibles measure between 1.5″ tall and up to 2″ wide and each includes the retro-looking “Star Wars 45″ logo. The pins are made of metal (zinc alloy) and have an enamel finish.
  • Not only do they serve as must-have memorabilia for fans, they also make a great addition to any Star Wars display.
  • Each pin sells for $17.99 and is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars 45th Anniversary Pin

  • Pin features Luke Skywalker and the classic Star Wars logo
  • Hard enamel cloisonné infill
  • Laser-engraved detailing
  • Pin back
  • Pin: 1 1/2'' H x 1 3/4'' W

Star Wars 45th Anniversary Millennium Falcon Pin

  • Design of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca inside Millennium Falcon shaped pin
  • Hard enamel cloisonné infill
  • Laser-engraved detailing
  • Pin back
  • Metal (zinc alloy)
  • Pin: Approx. 1 3/4'' H x 2'' W

Star Wars 45th Anniversary Darth Vader Pin

  • Pin features Darth Vader and the classic Star Wars logo
  • Hard enamel cloisonné infill
  • Laser-engraved detailing
  • Pin back
  • Metal (zinc alloy)
  • Pin: approx. 1 1/2'' H x 2'' W

More Star Wars: 

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now