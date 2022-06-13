Bring the Galaxy to Your Pin Collection with Three Star Wars 45th Anniversary Designs

No matter what era of the Star Wars franchise is your favorite, none of it would exist without the first movie, A New Hope. As the film reaches a milestone anniversary (45 years) shopDisney has unveiled a series of pins commemorating the 1977 blockbuster.

What’s Happening:

2022 marks the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest franchises of all time: Star Wars! In celebration of the film A New Hope (the movie that started it all), Disney has introduced collectible pins themed to the story.

There are three designs available featuring: Star Wars Logo Millennium Falcon Crew Darth Vader in His TIE Fighter

The collectibles measure between 1.5″ tall and up to 2″ wide and each includes the retro-looking “Star Wars 45″ logo. The pins are made of metal (zinc alloy) and have an enamel finish.

Not only do they serve as must-have memorabilia for fans, they also make a great addition to any Star Wars display.

Each pin sells for $17.99 and is available now on shopDisney . Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars 45th Anniversary Pin

Pin features Luke Skywalker and the classic Star Wars logo

Hard enamel cloisonné infill

Laser-engraved detailing

Pin back

Pin: 1 1/2'' H x 1 3/4'' W

Star Wars 45th Anniversary Millennium Falcon Pin

Design of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca inside Millennium Falcon shaped pin

Hard enamel cloisonné infill

Laser-engraved detailing

Pin back

Metal (zinc alloy)

Pin: Approx. 1 3/4'' H x 2'' W

Star Wars 45th Anniversary Darth Vader Pin

Pin features Darth Vader and the classic Star Wars logo

Hard enamel cloisonné infill

Laser-engraved detailing

Pin back

Metal (zinc alloy)

Pin: approx. 1 1/2'' H x 2'' W

